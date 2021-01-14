STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Realtor murdered, police hunt for suspect

A 55-year-old realtor was hacked to death on Tuesday, in Begur police station limits.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old realtor was hacked to death on Tuesday, in Begur police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Madhava Reddy, a resident of Wellington Paradise Layout. Police said that Reddy had developed a residential layout and had sold a plot to the father of the accused, Manohar. However, the buyer had only paid the advance and had not made any further payments. Reddy was in contact with Manohar, and was demanding that he make the payment.

This had led to a serious fight between them. “Reddy had asked Manohar to come near his house to discuss the same and the latter had gone there in the evening. During the discussion, there was a heated argument between the two, and Manohar, who had brought a machete, attacked Reddy with it, before escaping. Reddy was rushed to a nearby hospital by on-lookers, but he was declared brought dead,” the police said. The Begur police, who have registered a murder case, are on the lookout for Manohar.

YOUTH MURDERED

In a murder reported in Seshadripuram police station limits, an unidentified youth aged around 25 years was found murdered near Railway Platform Road, on Tuesday night. Police said that passersby, who noticed the body, alerted police. “The assailants have smashed the youth’s head and private parts with a boulder and murdered him. Efforts are on to establish the youth’s identity and trace the killers,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
3 lakh healthcare workers in 2934 sites to get shot on Day 1 of vaccination drive
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp