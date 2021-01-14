Realtor murdered, police hunt for suspect

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old realtor was hacked to death on Tuesday, in Begur police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Madhava Reddy, a resident of Wellington Paradise Layout. Police said that Reddy had developed a residential layout and had sold a plot to the father of the accused, Manohar. However, the buyer had only paid the advance and had not made any further payments. Reddy was in contact with Manohar, and was demanding that he make the payment.

This had led to a serious fight between them. “Reddy had asked Manohar to come near his house to discuss the same and the latter had gone there in the evening. During the discussion, there was a heated argument between the two, and Manohar, who had brought a machete, attacked Reddy with it, before escaping. Reddy was rushed to a nearby hospital by on-lookers, but he was declared brought dead,” the police said. The Begur police, who have registered a murder case, are on the lookout for Manohar.

YOUTH MURDERED

In a murder reported in Seshadripuram police station limits, an unidentified youth aged around 25 years was found murdered near Railway Platform Road, on Tuesday night. Police said that passersby, who noticed the body, alerted police. “The assailants have smashed the youth’s head and private parts with a boulder and murdered him. Efforts are on to establish the youth’s identity and trace the killers,” the police added.