Metro’s Airport line gets green signal

Cabinet likely to clear the 56-km Metro line in two-three months, says BMRCL; project to cost Rs 14K crore

Published: 15th January 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Urban Affairs and Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that the 56-km Outer Ring Road line to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport had been finalised by the Urban Affairs Ministry and sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for clearance. The State government had given administrative approval in January 2019.

Speaking after launching the first section of Metro’s Phase-II, a 6.29-km elevated line between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute, he said, “The Department of Expenditure has given in-principle approval. My ministry has finalised the memorandum and sent it to the PIB,” he said.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ajay Seth told the media that the PIB would send it to the Cabinet after it is approved. “We expect it to be cleared in two-three months,” he said. The Airport project, estimated to cost Rs 14,844 crore, comprises two phases: Central Silk Board to K R Puram (Phase 2A) and K R Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B). 

Commending Bengaluru Metro, Puri said, “The daily passenger boarding was 5.3 lakh pre-Covid. Operational punctuality is 99.8%, which is one of the best in the country. The first coach of every train is reserved for women, who constitute 29% of ridership.”

The cost of the extended Reach-4B Line was Rs 1,590 crore, of which land acquisition cost Rs 340 crore. “It is expected to give an incremental ridership of 1.85 lakh in 2021, increasing to 2.32 lakh in 2031. It will spur economic activity along the Metro line,” he said, adding that LED lights and roof-top solar lights will be installed before March.

Ajay Seth said the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line will be operational by June 2021 while the Electronics City (R V Road to Bommasandra) and Whitefield Line (Baiyappanahalli to Visvesvaraya Industrial Layout) will be ready by end-2022.

CM Yediyurappa said, “Bengaluru is a key IT hub and its public transport is the key factor in rejuvenating economic activities. Within two years, 30km of Metro line would be added. By 2022, the State will target 75 km of Metro line to mark our 75th Independence Day.”

Stations inaugurated
Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahall, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute (previously Anjanapura) 

B20  Travel fare from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute

30.2 km  Current length of Green Line 

48.4 km Total Namma Metro network  

May 2016 Construction began

DEC 2018 Original deadline

