STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ayush doctors have mixed feelings towards Covid jab

Does it have animal or purely plant extracts? Will it have side-effects due to chemicals used in it? We do not have answers to these questions,” the doctor said.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

(For representational purposes) Vaccines being transported to the Yellamma Dasappa Hospital in Bengaluru for storage on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid vaccination drive kicking off for healthcare workers across Karnataka on Saturday, Ayush practitioners (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) in the state have mixed feelings about it.

An Ayush doctor with the health department in Tumakuru, said he is not ready to take the vaccine, but will be forced to as not taking it may land him in trouble with the higher-ups in the department. “We don’t know what chemicals the vaccine is made of, as this has not been disclosed by the companies or the government. Does it have animal or purely plant extracts? Will it have side-effects due to chemicals used in it? We do not have answers to these questions,” the doctor said.

“Ayurvedic treatment, for instance, is based on documented information in textbooks, on the ingredients to be used for a particular disease. We know their efficacy. But we don’t know how effective this vaccine is,” he added. If more evidence was available on the vaccine’s contents, a more informed decision could be made, he said.

A private Ayush doctor in Bengaluru too said he will not opt for the vaccine. “Ayurveda is based on immunity-building, rather than immunisation of oneself. I will not opt for the vaccine because of inconclusive data from the trials,” he said.

Another Ayush doctor in Chikkaballapura, working at a government health centre, said, “We are as much at risk as allopathic doctors and are worried about a second wave. We have seen the worst of Covid cases up close, where patients suffered neurological symptoms, had their lungs collapse and more.

I would take the vaccine. If something were to happen to us, there is no one to look after our families,” he said. He did have some worries after seeing media reports on the lack of efficacy data in trials and adverse reactions reported abroad, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayush doctors COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp