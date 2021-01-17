STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Legacy waste at Mandur to be cleared in 2 years 

He explained that the inert materials, organic waste, other wastes like plastic and other metals will be separated and handled separately.

Published: 17th January 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Waste dumped at Mandur | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the legacy waste in Bengaluru’s old and most talked-about landfill site — Mandur — will be cleared. But the exercise will start after the most-awaited biannual Aero-India show so that no scavenging birds are drawn to it.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got the approval from the government and bidding has started to start the process of bio-mining on the site where 1 lakh tonnes of waste is accumulated.
“Once the government approval is obtained, the exercise will commence. It is a Rs 80 crore project, and will take around two years to completely clean up all the waste. The work will start from February 15, after the Aero-India and after all approvals are obtained,”  D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid waste management, BBMP, said.

He explained that the inert materials, organic waste, other wastes like plastic and other metals will be separated and handled separately. After handling the waste in Mandur, the BBMP will deal with the waste in Mavallipura and Bellahalli. Earlier, there were plans to utilise the Mandur site for a high-rise apartment complex. Later, it was also decided to make it a tree park. However, the BBMP has not yet decided what needs to be done with the site after the waste is cleared. The government will take a final call.

Meanwhile, experts have lauded BBMP’s decision to finally start work on the site, even though orders by the Enforcement Directorate were issued in 2013. Leo Saldanha, Coordinator, Environment Support Group, said BBMP must exercise all precautionary measures like not allowing toxins to flow out, and ensuring liquids don’t percolate underground. Pathogenic acidity should also be looked into, he said and warned that fire is also possible which can lead to a catastrophe.

He suggested including experts in the exercise. Since the issue was raised by local communities, the BBMP must also involve them to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, he said. Health and environmental impact must be thoroughly assessed while handling the waste. Since methane gases will be released, the BBMP and the contractors must first remove the gases and then slice out the waste, take it elsewhere and then segregate it, Saldanha said. The manure should not be used for agriculture as it will have heavy metals. This is because no results are known yet on the groundwater quality, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp