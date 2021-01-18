Details can be entered manually if OTP not generated for vaccine: BBMP commissioner 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Sunday said that even if people do not receive the generated OTP before their vaccination, details can be entered manually.

He added that as per the government’s directions, data of all those to get vaccinated should be uploaded on the Co-Win portal, but there are cases where the OTP does not get generated. “Hence, the correct data can be collected using the offline mode and later the correct information can be uploaded on the portal,” he added.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of inspecting the vaccination drive in Manipal Hospital, on Old Airport Road, Prasad said, people should not be left out just because they haven’t been communicated through electronic communication. “Health officials should take details of everyone manually also and then give the vaccine,” the Palike commissioner said.

He added that on Saturday, in six centres, only 475 people got the message, and of these, 375 people people were vaccinated. The same should continue. “Of the 1.82 lakh vaccines announced, 1,05,000 vaccines have come and are stored in Dasappa Hospital. They will be sent in special vehicles with cold storage boxes just a day before being administered,” he added.

From Monday onwards, 141 PSUs and 7,300 health workers will be administered with the vaccine. In Bengaluru’s 106 private hospitals, 42,000 workers will be administered with the vaccine. Also, in nine medical colleges 28,000 will be vaccinated. Prasad said the target has been set and health officials will try to administer it to as many as possible.