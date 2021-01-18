STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Details can be entered manually if OTP not generated for vaccine: BBMP commissioner 

“Health officials should take details of everyone manually also and then give the vaccine,” the Palike commissioner said.

Published: 18th January 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial after the virtual launch of the vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial after the virtual launch of the vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Sunday said that even if people do not receive the generated OTP before their vaccination, details can be entered manually.

He added that as per the government’s directions, data of all those to get vaccinated should be uploaded on the Co-Win portal, but there are cases where the OTP does not get generated. “Hence, the correct data can be collected using the offline mode and later the correct information can be uploaded on the portal,” he added. 

Speaking to media on the sidelines of inspecting the vaccination drive in Manipal Hospital, on Old Airport Road, Prasad said, people should not be left out just because they haven’t been communicated through electronic communication. “Health officials should take details of everyone manually also and then give the vaccine,” the Palike commissioner said.

He added that on Saturday, in six centres, only 475 people got the message, and of these, 375 people people were vaccinated. The same should continue.  “Of the 1.82 lakh vaccines announced, 1,05,000 vaccines have come and are stored in Dasappa Hospital. They will be sent in special vehicles with cold storage boxes just a day before being administered,” he added. 

From Monday onwards, 141 PSUs and 7,300 health workers will be administered with the vaccine. In Bengaluru’s 106 private hospitals, 42,000 workers will be administered with the vaccine. Also, in nine medical colleges 28,000 will be vaccinated. Prasad said the target has been set and health officials will try to administer it to as many as possible. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjunatha Prasad
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp