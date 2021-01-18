Feel honoured, was worried about my family: Security consultant after vaccine shot

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While healthcare workers were listed to take the Covid vaccine in the first phase, Baptist Hospital authorities made a rare gesture by including 65-year-old Mallesha D, a security consultant at the hospital, in the vaccination drive.

Mallesha, a retired superintended of police, currently works as a security consultant at the hospital. In July last year, he was infected with Covid, as he was at the forefront of supervising the security staff in Covid wards and also moving around departments to check security detail.

Mallesha said, “I feel honoured. As we have been at the forefront, we were also included in the list to be vaccinated. I know the problems one faces after getting infected with Covid. I was four days at hospital with complete rest when I got infected.

With me working here, my family members and granddaughter who is 1-year-old were at high risk. After getting the vaccination, I feel much relieved that they can be safe. I did not have any side-effects. Everyone should come forward to take the vaccine. At the end of the day, prevention is better than cure.”