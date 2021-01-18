STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Save trees: Bengalureans’ protest takes root

Worried over the number of trees being axed for developmental works, citizens have now started raising their voice against officials in the community level to save them.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Worried over the number of trees being axed for developmental works, citizens have now started raising their voice against officials in the community level to save them. That is not all, officials are also altering their plans and redesigning roads in a way that only a few or no trees get axed.

One such incident took place on Athashri Road in Whitefield, where the residents raised their voice and also launched a campaign on social media to save the trees and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gave in to the demand. This saved 40 trees on a-one-and-half kilometre stretch. 

“Many trees have already been axed for various developmental works and this road was also listed in the revised Master Plan 2015 as a 80-feet road, but nothing of this sort happened on ground. The BBMP had decided to cut down trees for road widening and drainage works. We raised our voice against it and launched a campaign on social media and the BBMP officials agreed to our demands. Now, the drains will flow naturally and a compromise has been made,” said Sandeep Anirudhan from Namma Whitefield Group. 

A similar incident happened on HAL Road a few days ago, where the residents did not want the trees to be cut for road works. The BBMP forest cell, which received the application, discussed the matter with the engineers. After this, it was decided that only old and weak trees will be removed with citizens’ consent.

Now, BBMP is also working on a similar application that it has received from residents around Sony World Junction. Citizens have asserted that trees should not be axed for footpath and road widening works. The BBMP is now taking a relook at the designs to ensure that demands of citizens are met. 

BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests, H S Ranganatha Swamy told The New Indian Express that it has been decided to involve people in such projects and hence decisions are being taken accordingly to ensure that there is minimal damage to green spaces. Based on the applications, an assessment is made to save as many trees as possible. Another BBMP official said, “Ever since the court took note of the shrinking tree cover and many cases on trees being axed for road works came up, the BBMP decided to follow public opinion and tried to not cut trees as much as possible.”

