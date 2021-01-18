STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Thanks to students getting on board Bengaluru Metro, ridership improves

The newly launched extension line of Green Line is expected to boost ridership in the coming days.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ridership on Namma Metro now averages 1.25 lakh per day, thanks to opening of schools and colleges. IN PIC: Commuters on a Green Line train.(Photo | S Lalitha, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

The commencement of offline classes since January 1 for students of Class X and IInd year PUC in Bengaluru has brought in a bit of good news for Namma Metro. The ridership, which had been struggling to touch the one lakh figure on a single day after it re-started operations on September 7 post-COVID, has neared the 1.25 lakh ridership mark daily, largely due to the student crowd.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), told The New Indian Express, "BMRCL has enthused confidence amongst students who are travelling in Namma Metro after school and college recommencement. The ridership has crossed the 1,25,000 mark in recent days."

Another interesting aspect is Green Line (Line 2) of Phase-I (Yelachenahalli-Nagasandra) which usually lags behind the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road) in terms of ridership is almost catching 
up or even having an slight edge over the Purple Line, he added.

The surge in ridership has come to the fore last week. Statistics released by BMRCL reveal the following: Jan 15 - 1,22,250 riders (Purple Line: 46435; Green Line: 47002, Kempe Gowda Interchange station: 28,813); Jan 14 (school holiday); Jan 13: 1,27,637 riders (Purple Line: 51,231, Green Line: 50,423 & Interchange stn: 25,983; Jan 12: 1,24,909 riders (Purple Line: 49,361, Green Line: 50,059, Interchange stn: 25,489) and Jan 11: 128362 riders (Purple Line: 50,385, Green Line: 51,379, Interchange: 26,598).

"We were only touching a little over the 1 lakh figure earlier on an average during working days. So, this is a clear indication that the student crowd is contributing to the increase in ridership," Shankar added.

Another Metro official said that the Work From Home trend had impacted its ridership considerably. The newly launched extension line of Green Line, which is a part of Phase-II (Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute)
which was opened for commercial operations on January 15, is expected to boost ridership in the coming days.

Top up Metro card with PayTM now

Shankar also said that one can top up the Smart Card using PayTM. "We rolled out this feature five days ago and commuters have started using it. There is no need to access the Namma Metro app to top up one's
travel card. If one has the PayTM installed, it has an option to top up Metro there," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail students BMRCL Namma Metro
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp