Bengaluru: Man stabs mother, sister-in-law, niece over property dispute, trio out of danger

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 8.30 am after he picked up a quarrel with his mother over the issue of selling their property.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old cab driver stabbed his mother, sister-in-law, and her 3-year-old kid in Madiwala on Saturday. The incident came to light on Tuesday after CCTV footage of the accused buying a new knife in a supermarket went viral.

The accused has been identified as Gopalakrishna, a resident of Dollars Colony in Madiwala. 

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 8.30 am after he picked up a quarrel with his mother over the issue of selling their property. In a fit of rage, he stabbed his mother Gunamma (60), sister-in-law Girija (26), and her kid. 

Gopalakrishna tried to escape but the residents caught and handed him over to the police. The condition of the injured is stable and they were discharged on Monday. Police recorded their statements as part of the investigation.

A preliminary probe revealed that Gopalakrishna has a younger brother and the duo had a dispute over selling a property that belonged to their father. He was upset as his mother was not supporting him over this issue. 

He decided to kill all of them and discussed the plan with his wife Shilpa. A day before the incident he had bought a knife from a supermarket.

Police handed over the accused to judicial custody and further investigations are on. Meanwhile, the cops have arrested the accused wife Shilpa.

