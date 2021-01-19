STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru to host two-day RSS annual meet in March

In view of the pandemic, the number of delegates attending the meet this year has been reduced.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A two-day annual meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would be held here on March 19 and 20 during which the election to the highest executive post of the organisation - Sar Karyavah (general secretary) - is likely to take place.

The meeting, supposed to be held in Nagpur this time, has been relocated to Bengaluru considering the active coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra, E S Pradeep, media in-charge of RSS-Karnataka, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In view of the pandemic, the number of delegates attending the meet this year has been reduced.

About 500 delegates are likely to participate in it, Pradeep added.

Sarsanghchalak (chief) of RSS Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sar Karyavah Bhayyaji Joshi and top cadre of the outfit such as Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Dr Krishna Gopal, Suresh Soni, C R Mukunda and others would be a part of the meet.

