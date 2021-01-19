Co-WIN glitch: Bengaluru hospital postpones Covishield vaccine drive

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the government had promised to set right technical problems with the Co-WIN portal from Monday, issues with the software continued to affect the Covid vaccination drive. In Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asked Sir CV Raman General Hospital at Indiranagar to postpone the Covishield vaccine drive to Tuesday because of problems with the portal.

“The hospital had sent a list of 200 beneficiaries to the BBMP, which had to be uploaded on to the Co-WIN portal and approval obtained. But since the software was not working, the list was not reflecting on the site. Since we did not know which beneficiaries were on the day’s list, we could not carry out the drive,” said a source from the hospital.

At Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute’s Victoria Hospital, a list of 6,000 beneficiaries was sent to the BBMP, but as the server was slow, the hospital was not informed about the list of approved beneficiaries on the Co-WIN portal till 8.30 am on Monday.

“Ideally, the list should be approved and uploaded beforehand, so that beneficiaries get an automated message a day earlier, asking them to come for vaccination. This did not happen and neither did the OTP get generated when beneficiaries turned up with their Aadhaar cards. We checked their credentials manually and as they are our own staff, we ticked against their names on sheets of paper, stating that their vaccination was complete,” said a doctor from Victoria Hospital. BBMP officials who visited the sites said the issue would be rectified. Despite glitches, Victoria Hospital carried out the drive at three session sites on the campus.

In BBMP South Zone too, many session sites faced issues with the portal. “In some places, it worked, but in other places, it did not. The server is overloaded and that’s why it is slow. We are carrying out registration manually and will update details later on the Co-WIN portal, once it is running,” said a health official.

