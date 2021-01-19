STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Malnutrition: HC reconstitutes committee

Closure of anganwadis due to Covid-19 led to more children going without food

Published: 19th January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Children wait for food to be served at an anganwadi centre in the state | file

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday reconstituted the committee to monitor the process of identification, medical examination and treatment of malnourished children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the state.  According to the order passed by the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum in relation to a suo motu PIL, the committee will be headed by A N Venugopala Gowda, a former judge of the Karnataka High Court.

 The members of the committee are the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Director of Women and Child Development, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission of Child Rights, M S Tara, former regional director of National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, and Member-Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and advocate Clifton D’ Rozario. 

During the hearing, the attention of the court was drawn on the matter that the number of malnourished children have increased in the state, as the anganwadis were closed amidst Covid-19 from March 2020. 

It may be noted that nutritious food is being supplied to children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers under different schemes of the government. The High Court had appointed a committee under the chairmanship of Justice NK Patil in 2012, and the committee had recommended several measures to tackle malnutrition.

explain tender cancellation, state told

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to file an affidavit, explaining the reasons for cancelling the multi-crore tender floated for advanced ambulance service system, to see that the ‘golden hour’ is not lost for critical patients, at the instance of a minister.  A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order, stating that the government cancelled the tender at the instance of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister, that too after assuring the court that it will be finalised soon. Hearing the PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust, the Bench orally observed, “You (State) suddenly wake up from slumber and cancel the tender. You can’t do this and your intention is very clear. It is at the instance of a minister, who has no business to cancel the tender.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malnutrition Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp