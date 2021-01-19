Malnutrition: HC reconstitutes committee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday reconstituted the committee to monitor the process of identification, medical examination and treatment of malnourished children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the state. According to the order passed by the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum in relation to a suo motu PIL, the committee will be headed by A N Venugopala Gowda, a former judge of the Karnataka High Court.

The members of the committee are the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Director of Women and Child Development, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission of Child Rights, M S Tara, former regional director of National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, and Member-Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and advocate Clifton D’ Rozario.

During the hearing, the attention of the court was drawn on the matter that the number of malnourished children have increased in the state, as the anganwadis were closed amidst Covid-19 from March 2020.

It may be noted that nutritious food is being supplied to children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers under different schemes of the government. The High Court had appointed a committee under the chairmanship of Justice NK Patil in 2012, and the committee had recommended several measures to tackle malnutrition.

explain tender cancellation, state told

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to file an affidavit, explaining the reasons for cancelling the multi-crore tender floated for advanced ambulance service system, to see that the ‘golden hour’ is not lost for critical patients, at the instance of a minister. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order, stating that the government cancelled the tender at the instance of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister, that too after assuring the court that it will be finalised soon. Hearing the PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust, the Bench orally observed, “You (State) suddenly wake up from slumber and cancel the tender. You can’t do this and your intention is very clear. It is at the instance of a minister, who has no business to cancel the tender.”