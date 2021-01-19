Rowdy attacks cops, shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy sheeter was shot at and arrested by the Girinagar police, after he allegedly attacked the police team which tried to arrest him.Vijay alias Gonne Viji (23), a resident of Jayanagar, is the accused who was shot at. Police said that Vijay, who has a criminal record in Girinagar police station, was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in October last year. He was released on bail on January 13.

“On Sunday night, at around 11.30 pm, the police received information that he was armed with a dagger and was trying to rob people near PES college on the ring road. A police team rushed to the spot to nab him. On seeing the police, he attacked constable Madhusudhan with the weapon. Sub-inspector Vinay, who fired a warning shot, opened fire at Vijay as he continued attacking the police. He sustained bullet injuries in his leg and collapsed. Both the accused and the injured constable were rushed to hospital,” a

police officer said.

Cops fire at murder suspects

KG Halli police on Monday nabbed two rowdies after an exchange of fire at an apartment complex in Puttenahalli near JP Nagar. Tension gripped in the locality following the incident.The accused have been identified as Mehraj and Abrar, who are wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases. They were absconding, and had also assaulted a police offficer in Kolar a year ago, police said.