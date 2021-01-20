STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Constructions company chief caught with Rs 10 lakh cash at Bengaluru airport

An Air India source said, "We do not have a specific limit on cash to be carried on our domestic flight but there needs to be substantial documentary evidence to establish the source of the cash."

Published: 20th January 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

A few of the note bundles seized from a passenger on Wednesday at Bengaluru airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second consecutive day, cash running into lakhs was seized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bengaluru airport from the hand baggage of a flyer.

The managing director of a constructions company, who is a native of Karnataka, was caught with Rs 10 lakh in his hand baggage on Wednesday afternoon before he could board a flight to Hyderabad.

According to an airport source, the incident took place at 12.50 pm in the domestic security hold area of the Kempegowda International Airport. The passenger Pitchikala Venkateshwara Rao was supposed to travel to Hyderabad by Flight No AI 0568, which had a scheduled departure time of 2 pm.

"During screening of his hand baggage in the domestic security hold area, a CISF officer got suspicious and diverted the bag for physical check. When the officer checked the bag physically, he found Rs 10 lakh in Indian currency," said the source. The Income Tax department has been alerted about it for further action, the source added.

According to an Air India source, "We do not have a specific limit on cash to be carried on our domestic flight but there needs to be substantial documentary evidence to establish the source of the cash."

On Tuesday, the CISF had nabbed a top customs officer from Chennai with nearly Rs 75 lakh in cash plus other valuables. The officer Irfan Mohammed Ahmed and his wife were on their way to Lucknow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Airport CISF
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp