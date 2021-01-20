STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctor writes to MEA over job fraud

He stated that he had paid Bioplannet Rs 4,72,000 in two instalments in 2018. Chaturvedi and Bioplannet had later signed a MoU for the registration process in December 2019.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An orthopaedic surgeon from Ahmedabad has approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help him get justice in an alleged fraud by a Bengaluru-based consultancy/services agency, which claims to help healthcare professionals in getting placements abroad.

The complainant, Dr Bhuvnesh Chaturvedi, in October last year had sent an email to the MEA regarding the company – Bioplannet India Private Limited, Bengaluru – stating that he wanted to work overseas and had enrolled with the company in 2018 for registering him with the Ireland Medical Council. 

He stated that he had paid Bioplannet Rs 4,72,000 in two instalments in 2018. Chaturvedi and Bioplannet had later signed a MoU for the registration process in December 2019. The final instalment of Rs 1,77,000 was to be paid after the “completion of registration and placement,” stated the MoU.

“I had visited Bioplannet and had met Mr Senthil, director, and discussed my registration process. Senthil and his staff had assured me that they were the authorized agency and would complete the registration process within nine months from the date of registration /enrolment (May 2018).

Based on their promise, I transferred Rs 4,72,000 in two instalments (Rs 1,18,000 on May 23, 2018 and Rs 3,54,000 on August 30, 2018) through bank transfer,” Chartuvedi said. He added that as he didn’t hear about his registration from the company despite several efforts, he wrote a mail to the Ireland Medical Council to and was shocked to learn that they had “not received any communication from Bioplannet and that the company had no authority to carry out the registration process,” he wrote to the MEA.

Chaturvedi said that in the last two years he had made multiple visits to Bengaluru to follow up with Bioplannet. “They moved from HSR Layout to Richmond Road and Koramangala,” he said. He has filed two complaints against Bioplannet and Senthil at the HSR and Koramangala police stations. The MEA had forwarded the mail to the Protector of Emigrants (PoE), Bengaluru, asking him to look into Chaturvedi’s complaint. “We summoned Senthil to the PoE office but he has not appeared,” Shubham Singh, PoE, Bengaluru, told TNIE. He said that he has received more than one complaint against the company.

Singh said that “there is no registered overseas recruitment agency in the name of Bioplannet in Karnataka.” HSR Police Inspector Munireddy said that they had summoned Senthil but he did not appear. 
When approached, Senthil said that he was in touch with Chaturvedi. Regarding the complaint, he said, “Bioplannet helps healthcare professionals with the documentation and registration process for overseas placement. We had sent Rs 3 lakh to the Ireland Medical Council for Chaturvedi’s documentation but the process has got delayed because of the Covid pandemic.” He agreed that he had changed his office location. “What is wrong with that?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA Job fraud Doctor
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp