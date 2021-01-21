Covid vaccine: 55% target achieved in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The BBMP reached 55% of its target on Wednesday. Of 6,836 people who were meant to receive the vaccine, only 3,803 people got it. Dasarahalli zone had the lowest number of beneficiaries at 138 out of 259 targeted people. The West Zone was the best performing with 1,886 of the slotted 3,226 people taking the shot. Private facilities had more beneficiaries with 2,708 people and more session sites with 58 centres, as opposed to the government which had 1,095 beneficiaries and 21 vaccine sites.
