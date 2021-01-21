STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Train to KIA ran empty 11 times, ferried only one on six runs

Each train can accommodate 610 passengers, but the maximum number so far has been 149 and the minimum was zero.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The euphoria over train connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for prices as low as Rs 10 to Rs 15 and the massive buzz it generated on social media platforms has not translated into occupancy on the trains.

A fortnight after launch, trains are going empty or with single-digit occupancy figures, an aspect which has stumped railway officials too. Three new pairs of trains were launched on January 4 exclusively for KIA Halt station from KSR Railway Station and Yelahanka, and two existing trains were provided halts at the new station.

Each train can accommodate 610 passengers, but the maximum number so far has been 149 and the minimum was zero. Yes! The trains have run without carrying any passengers 11 times, seven times towards the airport and four times in return. They also ran with just one passenger six times, generating a revenue of Rs 10 per trip, reveals statistics — from January 12 to January 18 — collected by the TNIE from the South Western Railway Zone. A senior railway official said that the Division was also examining the numerous reasons for this shocking low occupancy.

“We plan to hold talks with the airport operator -- Bengaluru International Airport Ltd -- shortly and will see if we can tweak timings to some extent. We may change it by 15 minutes to half an hour so that airport employees as well as air passengers will make use of the these trains. At present, the timings have been put in place only to suit flyers.” Explaining the causes, the official said, “One reason could be that passengers do not want to handle luggage multiple times.

For instance, a flyer needs to come by a taxi or personal vehicle to the station. The luggage needs to be transferred to the train and then again to the shuttle bus after reaching the halt station. Then, from the bus to the airport.” The official said there is a general trend of decreased occupancy on all forms of public transport due to the pandemic.

“There is fear of getting on board public transport,” he said. Plans to run more trains to the airport have been shelved. “We will not introduce any more trains unless more people travel by them,” he said. Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma expressed optimism that occupancy will get a boost in the course of time.

