Vaccine vocab

Dr Neha Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Which vaccines have been approved in India?

Covishield and Covaxin. Covishield has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and is a chimpanzee adenovirus vector vaccine encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) glycoprotein. Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech and contains the inactive virus.

Are they effective and safe?

Both the vaccines have gone through rigorous animal and human trials before they have been approved for use. Phase 3 trial for Covishield proved the efficacy to be around 70 per cent, with no major adverse events. The duration of protection is yet to be established. Data available for Covaxin also suggest the efficacy of 60-70 per cent with no major side-effects. This vaccine has been currently granted ‘Restricted Emergency approval for use’ in India.

Where can I get vaccinated?

The vaccine is not freely available in the market for public yet. At present, it is available only through the Government of India. The government has decided to roll out the vaccine in a prioritised way, the healthcare workers being the priority followed by the front-line workers, and those aged above 50 years or those with associated co-morbidities.

How is the vaccine administered and how many shots are required?

Both available vaccines are given in the muscle (intra-muscular route) and are recommended for administration in two separate doses, 0.5 ml each at four weeks interval. Both shots received have to be of the same vaccine.

Does the vaccine contain live virus?

No. They contain only a part of the viral protein or inactive virus, which enables your body to produce neutralising antibodies against it.

Is getting vaccinated compulsory if I am above 50 or in high-risk category?

No, at present the vaccine is voluntary. Individuals can’t choose between the vaccines.

Is the vaccine safe in children?

Current studies available did not include children below 18 years. At present, it is approved for use only in those aged 18 years and above.

Can I get vaccinated if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?

As there are no studies done in pregnant and lactating female, the vaccine should be avoided in such patients due to lack of data.

Am I eligible for vaccination, if I have recently recovered from Covid-19?

Yes, you can also take the vaccine, although it is advisable for a patient with acute infection to wait for 14 days after symptom resolution.

Who should not get vaccinated?

Vaccine should be avoided in pregnant and lactating mothers and in persons with severe allergic reaction to previous vaccines or its contents. Patient who are suffering from any acute illness or Covid patients who were treated with plasma therapy or monoclonal antibodies should also defer the vaccine temporarily.

I have diabetes with coronary artery disease. Can I get the vaccine?

Yes, patients with immunosuppressive disease including diabetes, HIV, CKD, cancer, post transplants, cardiac disorders as well as chronic lung diseases can get the vaccine.

Can I get infected even after receiving the vaccine?

Though the vaccine is safe and effective in the majority, people might get affected despite Covid-19 vaccination. None of the approved vaccines have 100 per cent efficacy.

What adverse effects should I watch out for after taking the vaccine?

The common side effects are usually mild ones like injection site pain, fatigue, fever, headache, nausea and joint pain or muscle ache.

Can I get rid of masks/social distancing after getting vaccinated?

No, because no vaccine is 100 per cent protective, it does not prevent virus transmission and it takes time to develop antibodies (minimum 14 days after the second dose).

Why is vaccine so important?

In the past, vaccines have been the answer to most infectious diseases that have affected human kind, like polio or small pox. With the vaccine in place, it’s a relief that we are moving towards the lasting solution to Covid. The vaccines are adequately checked for safety and efficacy before they are approved for public use. Hence, with minor acceptable adverse events, it is recommended to get vaccinated to halt the pandemic.

The author is consultant, Infectious Diseases,Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road

