STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PU dept may come under Sakala

The state government is considering bringing the Department of Pre-University Education under the ‘Sakala’ scheme.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce students of Maharani’s College protest on campus on Thursday. | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is considering bringing the Department of Pre-University Education under the ‘Sakala’ scheme.The aim of the scheme under the Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act is to deliver government services within a stipulated time.Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said during a meeting that there have been many complaints that the department’s works are getting slower. Hence, he is considering bringing the services under the Sakala scheme, he said.

Speaking about the various demands of PU lecturers, who are waiting for guidelines on transfers, the minister said, “The government is working on framing of rules. Once it is done, we will take up the issues of transfers.”

Meanwhile, discussing the issue of 2,357 teachers in aided colleges still having not completed their BEd, the minister said that he has discussed the issue with the VCs of Open Universities. “Teachers have demanded that the government should increase seats in Open Universities so that they can finish their BEd courses. I will discuss it with Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan,” he said.He also requested PUC teachers not to protest or boycott the evaluation process after the exams. He appealed to them to boost the morale of the students in these Covid times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pre-University Education Sakala
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp