PU dept may come under Sakala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is considering bringing the Department of Pre-University Education under the ‘Sakala’ scheme.The aim of the scheme under the Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act is to deliver government services within a stipulated time.Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said during a meeting that there have been many complaints that the department’s works are getting slower. Hence, he is considering bringing the services under the Sakala scheme, he said.

Speaking about the various demands of PU lecturers, who are waiting for guidelines on transfers, the minister said, “The government is working on framing of rules. Once it is done, we will take up the issues of transfers.”

Meanwhile, discussing the issue of 2,357 teachers in aided colleges still having not completed their BEd, the minister said that he has discussed the issue with the VCs of Open Universities. “Teachers have demanded that the government should increase seats in Open Universities so that they can finish their BEd courses. I will discuss it with Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan,” he said.He also requested PUC teachers not to protest or boycott the evaluation process after the exams. He appealed to them to boost the morale of the students in these Covid times.