STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Imported cigarettes seized in bulk from flyers at Bengaluru airport

Under Customs regulations, one passenger can bring only a maximum of 100 cigarette sticks.

Published: 23rd January 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Cigarettes seized at Bengaluru airport by Air Intelligence Unit of Airport customs on Saturday afternoon.

Cigarettes seized at Bengaluru airport by Air Intelligence Unit of Airport customs on Saturday afternoon.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three male passengers from Dubai, who had smuggled in 29,940 imported cigarette sticks in their check-in baggage, were caught at the Kempegowda International Airport by the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs on Saturday afternoon. The trio were natives of Kasargod in Kerala and had reached Bengaluru from Dubai by FlyDubai flight (FZ-4007).

"The checks were carried out by us around 1 pm based on regular passenger profiling and behaviour," said a senior Customs official.

"Scanning of baggage revealed that one flyer had brought 7,400 cigarette sticks, another 9,140 sticks and the third passenger had 13,400 sticks. None of the boxes had pictorial warnings on the cover which is mandatory. They were not concealed within clothes or other products but were kept inside quite openly," the official said.

Under Customs regulations, one passenger can bring only a maximum of 100 cigarette sticks. "All cigarette boxes need to have pictorial warnings on them. But  none of these packets had them," he added.

They also had many boxes of perfumes, beauty soaps and creams. A passenger is allowed to carry such items only in minor quantities but the combined value of these in the baggage of the three passengers was above Rs 6.44 lakh and totally weighed over 50kg. This violates baggage rules," the official said.

Giving a break-up the official said the passengers totally had 347 Faiza beauty creams, 17 Sultan perfume boxes, 61 Sadha Perfume boxes, 39 boxes of Silka Beauty Soap and 10 boxes of Chelsea perfume among other items.

Cases were booked against them the quantity was not too high to warrant an arrest, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru airport Imported cigarettes
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp