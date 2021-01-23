NEP from 2021-22 in Karnataka: DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Education Policy will be implemented in Karnataka from the academic year 2021-22 onwards, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday. Although implementation for the new policy would require time, the government intends to do it at a fast pace so that its benefits can be passed on to future generations, the minister said, during his address at the fourth convocation of Dayananda Sagar University.

The NEP will facilitate the transformation of the education system in India and pave the way for the concept of a New India, he said, adding, “The Karnataka government is focused on bringing in administrative reforms and amendments essential to implement the NEP. The implementation of NEP would provide great opportunities for the younger generation.” He said the NEP is not just spending money but doing it the right way to address political, economic and social issues.