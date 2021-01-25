2020 saw a dip in accidents, deaths: Bengaluru traffic police report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of accidents and deaths are declining in the city. And the year 2020 saw fewer accidents and deaths compared to 2018 and 2019, reveals data from the City Traffic Police. The traffic police have come up with a detailed analysis on road accidents and deaths in Bengaluru city for the last three years --- 2018 to 2020.

In 2018, 870 people were killed in 846 fatal accidents, while 832 were killed in 810 fatal accidents in 2019. Compared to 2018, the number of accidents and deaths in 2020 decreased by 214 and 213 respectively.

In 2020, 657 people lost their lives in 632 accidents. The numbers include self accidents. While 178 and 144 people were killed in self accidents in 2018 and 2019 respectively, 164 people were killed in 2020.

According to the report, on average, 162 people have been killed in self accidents in these years. The death rate among men and women aged between 21-40 is the highest, while most of the accused in the accident cases are also aged between 21-40 years. Similarly, most of the deceased and accused in accidents had education up to high school.

The gender and age-wise division of victims of road accidents reveal that more men aged between 21-30 years have lost their lives in accidents, including self accidents. On average, 525 men and 100 women have lost their lives in the three years and the majority of them were aged between 21-40 years.

Also, the statistics reveal that most of the deceased had completed or dropped out of high school, while the rate of death among the educated class (those who had higher education like post-graduation, medical and technical education) was less.

As many as 205, 206, and 159 people, who had studied highschool, were killed in accidents in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively and the reports suggest that 'higher the person is educated, the chance of death in an accident is less'.

The profession-wise details state that people working with private companies and running businesses have died more in numbers in these years, while it is very less among retired government employees.

Among the deceased pedestrians, most were knocked down while they were crossing the road at a designated place. As many as 129 and 120 people were killed while they were on a pedestrian crossing in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In 2020, 82 people were killed and lockdown could be the reason for the decline in the numbers, the report said.

Dangerous Sundays

The highest number of fatal accidents occurred between 6 pm to 9 pm in 2018 and 2019, while in 2020, 110 accidents occurred from midnight to 6 am, followed by 108 between 6-9 pm

Most of the fatal accidents were reported on Sundays in the last three years, while least were reported on Saturdays

In 2018, drunk driving was responsible for 1,756 fatal accidents, while 1,672 such cases were reported in 2019. In 2020, 1,312 cases were reported

Most of the fatal accidents occurred after vehicles rammed into another one from the rear

Most fatal accidents were due to rash driving

Head and facial injury caused

75-80 per cent of deaths

Helmets A Must

In 2018, 137 two-wheeler commuters (pillion riders included) who died in accidents were found not wearing helmets. The number remained the same in 2019, while it decreased to 103 in 2020.