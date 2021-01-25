STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Art from scrap: Bengaluru's Yeshvantpur railway station brings mural showcase

The staff of Yeswanthpur railway station convert an area dumped with scrap into an art showcase, featuring figurines of a train examiner, welder, track maintainer; murals and more.

Published: 25th January 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A 'Make in India' lion made from metal springs

A 'Make in India' lion made from metal springs. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have recently visited Yeshvantpur Railway Station, you would have been treated to a brief introduction to the rich heritage of Karnataka. A few parts of the railway station where scrap of locomotives were being stored, have now been converted into a mural art showcase.

The murals showcasing the heritage of Karnataka even caught the attention of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who took to Twitter to appreciate the effort. Posting some of the pictures, he said, “Celebrating & promoting the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka by making the best out of waste. Indian Railways team skillfully utilised scrap to depict the glorious monuments of the State & created beautiful 3D paintings on boulders at Kempegowda Heritage Garden” (sic).

Vikas Gurwani, coaching depot officer, Yeswanthpur, says the idea was to promote five ‘Ss’– sorting, setting in order, shining, standardisation and sustaintance. “This project comes under the sustainability initiative. The place where we have made the murals was where metal scraps were kept. We got it cleaned and created murals which speak about the flora and fauna of our state,” says Guwani. There are four murals showcasing Mysuru, Aihole-Badami, Belur-Halebidu and Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru.

Apart from that, it also showcases a ‘Make in India’ lion made from metal scrap. “We used metal springs and screws along with the scrap to create the figure of a lion. We also have a statue of Swami Vivekananda and humanoids clad with personal protective equipments, to promote safety protocols,” says Gurwani, adding that CP Shridhar, senior section engineer of the depot, is the in-house craftsman who actually turned the scrap around. The entire project took close to one month to complete. While the murals are outside the station, the statues and metal scrap art work are within the premises. They can be viewed by the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yeshvantpur Railway Station Indian Railways
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp