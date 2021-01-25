STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to be partially shut for Aero India

Just like previous Aero India editions, the Kempegowda International Airport will partially shut operations for a week due to the closure of airspace over Bengaluru.

Published: 25th January 2021 05:00 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like previous Aero India editions, the Kempegowda International Airport will partially shut operations for a week due to the closure of airspace over Bengaluru. Beginning a few days before the show and till its conclusion, the airport will not operate flights for a total of 33 hours.

The biennial air show and aviation expo will be held from February 3 to February 5 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka. The partial closure will begin on January 30 and will continue till February 5, and the daily closure ranges from a minimum of three hours to a maximum of six hours a day.

According to an airport source, the South Runway, the only runway operating t present, will be closed. The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which contains information on change in any aeronautical facility, stated, "As a consequence of airspace closure in connection with Aero India Show 2021, KIA will be closed for aircraft operations."

