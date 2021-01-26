99 to 88 to 100: How a PU II student’s fortune swung

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From 99 to 88 to 100 – these are a PU II student’s marks after a third revaluation. Officials were pulled up for the lapse after the matter was brought before the Karnataka High Court.Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in a stern letter to the Director of Pre-University Education and the Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education has sought action against erring officials and for a report in two days.

“Even though the student got justice, officials made a mistake and it cost the confidence of the talented girl in the system. The department is responsible,” he said.H R Dharani, daughter of an agriculturalist from Hosanagar taluk, who secured 99 out of 100 in accountancy, had sought a re-assessment of her marks as she was sure of a 100%. The results were out in July 2020.

The marks were re-totalled to 88. The department allowed for just one revaluation, and Dharani, who had sought the photocopy of her answer sheet, took the matter up with the HC, who in turn gave her a favourable order. The department was made to re-count the marks for a third time. And the third count gave her the desired 100 per cent.