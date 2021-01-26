STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back with a bang

With no space to rehearse for new plays, theatre groups are reviving crowd-favourite shows in the hope of attracting viewers

Published: 26th January 2021 06:47 AM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s seems like old times are back when seats for plays and live shows get booked completely. After much deliberation, theatre spaces are now trying to achieve this by reviving their classic productions. Iti Ninna Amrita, directed by MS Sathyu, is scheduled to be held at Ranga Shankara, while timeless classic, Tughlaq, is being brought back by the Samudaya Theatre Group.

Originally written by Girish Karnad, Tughlaq is scheduled to be performed live on Jan. 27 in Kolar and on Feb. 19 at Ravindra Kalakshetra.  Malathesh HV, actor-director from the same theatre group, recalls the play that was first performed in 2013, and which has subsequently been staged over 80 times with each time seeing a full house. “Even if performance spaces have opened up, people still have some amount of apprehension to come.

We are just hoping that these classics will bring the audience back to the auditorium,” says Malathesh, who has been with Samudaya for around 15 years. Malathesh also adds that the other advantage of bringing classics back is that it gives many people who have missed a play in the past, an opportunity to watch it live. 

Similarly, Bangalore Little Theatre, which turned 60 recently, is coming back with its popular plays like The Anklet, The Tea house of the August Moon, The Would-be Gentleman and more. “We wanted to do something special as part of our anniversary celebrations, so we are recreating our popular plays, which people still remember us for,” says Sridhar Ramanathan, trustee and playwright of the theatre group. 
When we talk about classics, MS Sathyu’s work, Iti Ninna Amrita, can’t be missed.

It will be performed on Jan 26 and 27. It’s a double whammy when the actor who is taking to stage is none other than Arundhati Nag. Performed for the first time in 2001, this play holds a special place for her as it was a fundraiser to build Ranga Shankara. However, the play continues to make an impression with theatre goers.

“It’s a play with timeless allure, a love story and lifetime that is shared through nothing but words. It’s the power of the word that is important in the play. Like reading a novel, the milieu is left to the audience,” says Nag, founder of the theatre space, which opened its doors after lockdown with Karimayi. Ask Nag about this trend, and she points to lack of rehearsal spaces during the pandemic. “However, in February we are come back with a new production,” she says.  

Now showing
Iti Ninna Amrita: Ranga Shankara: Jan. 26
Mysooru Mallige: Dr C Ashwath Kala Bhavana: Jan. 26
Tempest: Ranga Shankara: Jan. 29
Huchharayya Huchharu: Shankaraa Foundation: Jan. 31
Tughlaq: Ravindra Kalakshetra: Feb. 19

