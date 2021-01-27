Diplomats, clergy across religious lines observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a small ceremony, memorial candles were lit by clergy of various religious communities -- Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Bahai, Sikh, Zoroastrian, and Jewish -- at the Bengaluru international centre on Wednesday, marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The ceremony was in line with the UN's theme -- Facing the Aftermath: Recovery and Reconstitution after the Holocaust.

The ceremony hosted by the Consulate General of Israel to South India had the heads of diplomatic missions from the US, the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Netherlands, and Canada in attendance.

Part of the delegates also lit candles virtually, with the event also being hosted online.

The UN, in 2005 declared January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops in 1945. The day also reaffirms the international community's unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence.

"We all gathered here today to commemorate those who were murdered in the Holocaust and also raise awareness of the atrocities that can happen if we, as a community, do not fight hatred and racism. It warms my heart to see the broad attendance from government, diplomatic missions, and clergy, showing that we are all here to fight for a better future together," said Consul General of Israel to South India, Jonathan Zadka



