STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Diplomats, clergy across religious lines observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru

Part of the delegates also lit candles virtually, with the event also being hosted online.

Published: 27th January 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a small ceremony, memorial candles were lit by clergy of various religious communities -- Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Bahai, Sikh, Zoroastrian, and Jewish -- at the Bengaluru international centre on Wednesday, marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The ceremony was in line with the UN's theme -- Facing the Aftermath: Recovery and Reconstitution after the Holocaust.

The ceremony hosted by the Consulate General of Israel to South India had the heads of diplomatic missions from the US, the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Netherlands, and Canada in attendance.

Part of the delegates also lit candles virtually, with the event also being hosted online.

The UN, in 2005 declared January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops in 1945. The day also reaffirms the international community's unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence.

"We all gathered here today to commemorate those who were murdered in the Holocaust and also raise awareness of the atrocities that can happen if we, as a community, do not fight hatred and racism. It warms my heart to see the broad attendance from government, diplomatic missions, and clergy, showing that we are all here to fight for a better future together," said Consul General of Israel to South India, Jonathan Zadka


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holocaust International Holocaust Remembrance Day Nazi Germany Concentration camp
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp