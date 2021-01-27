STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains

A recent study published in Nature found that the immune systems of people who recover from Covid-19 may evolve to fight different strains of SARS-CoV-2. 

Published: 27th January 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent study published in Nature found that the immune systems of people who recover from Covid-19 may evolve to fight different strains of SARS-CoV-2. Experts in Karnataka explain that it could occur as the memory B cells of the immune system remember the nature of the virus and are likely to modify their response if they encounter a variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is different from what they had already contracted.

The paper, titled Evolution of antibody immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and published on January 18, noted that antibodies are produced by immune cells that keep evolving due to continued exposure to remnants of the virus hidden in the gut tissue. The scientists involved in the US study said they suspect that when recovered patients encounter the virus again, the response would be both faster and more effective, preventing reinfection and may block even mutant forms of the virus, such as the South African variant.

In addition to antibody-mediated immunity, the body also has cell-mediated immunity, said Dr Ranjit Mohan, consultant for internal medicine and infectious diseases at Manipal Hospitals.  “It is the memory B cells of the body’s immune system that are responsible for the development of a robust and durable immune response to viral infections or vaccination. Such primed memory B cell populations may persist for years, or even decades within the lymphoid organs of the body, providing a robust and enduring immunity upon re-exposure. Since viruses have evolved to mutate frequently, human memory B cells have also evolved to modify and adapt to counter mutant strains of viruses,” said Dr Mohan. 

Dr Ravindra M Mehta, senior consultant and head of pulmonology and interventional pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals Jayanagar, said, “Some level of protection will remain with the person (after exposure), as far as virology knowledge is concerned, unlike (antibody response to) bacterial (infection), which is specific to a certain mutation. So we expect that the immune response should be okay even to the mutant strain, this is certainly only an expectation, it cannot be validated until we go through the whole process.”

Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 wane over time, but B cells do retain the ability to target spike protein of the virus (the spike proteins on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 attack and gain entry to human cells), said Dr Swati Rajagopal, consultant for infectious diseases and travel medicine at Aster CMI Hospital.  “The immune response in humans is different to serum-based neutralization response.

There is still immunity with current vaccines - good level of protection. It is possible that the human immune system can create memory B cells that recognize the Covid-19 virus and immediately release antibodies on encountering the virus for a second time. This is based on findings that the virus could multiply in several tissues of the body including upper respiratory tract, the gastrointestinal tract and could help in producing memory B cells,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients COVID 19
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp