50k to be vaccinated in Phase-II in Bengaluru

The BBMP on Wednesday held a meeting with the Covid-19 task force and decided that 50,000 will get vaccinated in the second phase.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker with a vial of the Covishield vaccine | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Wednesday held a meeting with the Covid-19 task force and decided that 50,000 will get vaccinated in the second phase.Police, revenue, BBMP and officials from other civic agencies will be vaccinated in this phase. Health officials were also asked to prepare a list of those to be vaccinated in the third phase by March-end. People above 50 years of age and those below 50 years with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the third phase.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that many people falling under these categories stay at over over 500 slums in Bengaluru. He directed health workers to prepare the list and a time table for the vaccination. Vaccinations will not be administered during the Pulse Polio drive between January 31 and February 3, he added. 

RTI query on Covid19
An RTI query by T Narasimha Murthy before the BBMP on Covid cases revealed that the Palike 
had referred 43,863 cases to private hospitals and spent `292.23 crore for their treatment. The BBMP also received 42,467 claims for Rs 202.23 crore. It has settled bills of Rs 133.20 crore in 31,624 cases as on January 13.

