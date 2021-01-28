STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private hospital staff more willing to take jab

Govt workers hesitant, question vaccine’s efficacy; young nurses unable to consent from families

Published: 28th January 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 11 days after the vaccination drive rolled out in the state, the turnout in districts is way below 100 per cent. In Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, most of the vaccinated individuals are from private hospitals, and beneficiaries from government hospitals are fewer. Some government hospital officials say that many workers are still apprehensive about getting vaccinated, while in private hospitals, apprehensions have come down and workers are coming forward to take the jab.

Statistics from BBMP data reveal that from January 19 to 27, 7,736 government beneficiaries were vaccinated, while in private hospitals, the number was collectively 34,707. Government medical staff say that young nurses and students, who constitute a majority of staff, are not getting consent from their families and are backing out, while others doubt the efficacy of the vaccine.

Dr C Nagaraj, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) said, “Apprehension is still there. When we ask students to take the jab, they say they are not allowed to. Another reason is fake news on social media about vaccines not working, and causing side-effects. We repeatedly give orientation sessions on how they can benefit by the vaccine, but many healthcare workers are hesitant. So far, only 56 per cent of beneficiaries have been vaccinated. We expected it to be better.”

At KC General Hospital, vaccination coverage is 53 per cent. “Since there is no compulsion, we cannot force anyone. As heads of administration, we have taken the vaccine so that others come forward, yet not many do. They give many reasons: that they have recently taken some other immunisation, or have comorbid conditions, or are allergic to drugs and cannot take the vaccine. Our target was to cover 70 per cent of the population by now, but we have done 53 per cent, and hope to educated them, so that those who missed can take it in the second round.”

The other reason cited is glitches in the CoWIN portal. “The portal has many issues, there is overlapping with many staffers from RGICD enlisting to get vaccinated at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, which is causing confusion. There are other glitches too,” said Dr Nagaraj.Meanwhile, Dr HM Prasanna, president of Private Hospital and Nursing Association, pointed out that better awareness in the private sector has helped in better turnout.

“From the first day, heads of hospitals have come forward to take the jab. When we take it, others feel confident and reassured and are willing to get vaccinated. In the private sector, a health worker has to bear medical expenses, while in the government sector, the government bears the expense. So many private sector staffers understand that if they get Covid, they have to pay their bills, and take the vaccine.”

This apart, it was noted that in BBMP limits, daily session sites in government hospitals are fewer than in private hospitals. “There are more private hospitals, and more staff to carry out duties other than vaccination. In government hospitals, there are few workers and more patients, so many hospitals have not been carrying out vaccination every day,” said a BBMP health officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospital COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp