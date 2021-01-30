‘Allow children to express themselves’

Dr Satish Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year- old male with complaints of social anxiety. The real reason? Being abused as a child by his older cousin. A 34-year-old lady visited with complaints of fibromyalgia, depression and alcohol dependence from past 10 years. When probed, we realised she was abused by her uncle as an 8-year-old. Being abused for several years by her uncle between the ages of 7 and 14, a 22-year-old was reported with bipolar disorder. These are just some of the cases we come across.

Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) has always been under-reported though cases are high. Most times, they are brought to light after the person becomes an adult. CSA is found to be both in boys and girls though the cases reported are very low due to fear among parents about their child’s future. Most of the time, a CSA act is committed by a family member, neighbour, or someone close to the child. Children below the age of 8 do not even understand that they are going through the sexual act.

It is important for parents to teach our children good and bad touch. Otherwise, these children grow up developing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, etc. Any act of sexuality – whether it involves skin-to-skin contact or not on children– can impact their adolescent life when they develop insights about sex. Adults who have experienced CSA are reported to having many physical disorders too. Parents should allow children to talk about their experiences rather than repressing them.

(The writer is consultant, clinical psychologist, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road)