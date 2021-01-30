STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Prioritise cancer, HIV patients for COVID-19 vaccination: Experts

The second phase includes the elderly and people with comorbidities, as they are vulnerable.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Representational Image. (File | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts have called for the inclusion of immunocompromised people such as those with cancer and people who live with HIV as a priority group.

The second phase includes the elderly and people with comorbidities, as they are vulnerable. Regional director for head and neck surgical oncology at HCG Cancer Centre Dr Vishal Rao, said that people who have cancer are particularly vulnerable due to the immunocompromising nature of cancer treatment.

"On top of that, progressing cancer itself depletes the immune system and leave patients susceptible to infection. The risk to these patients from Covid is high and risks from vaccines appear very low. Most should be vaccinated. Not much research has been done with cancer patients and safety aspects. At the same time, we need to learn from these patients and follow them closely for both efficacy and safety," he said.

While Dr Vishwanath S, consultant for medical oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre, said that while some aspects of the disease and the treatment would influence when a patient could take the shot, he added, "I strongly recommend keeping cancer patients on the priority list, once the vaccine is made available to the public."

However, head of medical oncology at Sakra World Hospital, Dr Vineet Gupta, called for more research.

"The important thing is to realise that while there is an urgent need to vaccinate people whose immune status is immune-compromised or who have lower immunity than the general population, we don't have enough data to support the vaccination of cancer patients on priority. As research progresses, these guidelines will change. Until then, vaccinated or not, everybody needs to wear masks, and avoid large gatherings," he said.

People with HIV 

Vaccine developers such as Oxford University, whose vaccine Covishield is being used in India, have included HIV positive people in clinical trials. 

"We would definitely recommend that HIV patients take the Covid vaccine when offered. People living with HIV who have low CD4 count and high viral load are at high risk of infection. Being inactivated vaccines, we would assume that they are safe. There is no evidence at present to say that current vaccines are unsafe for HIV positive people," said Dr Swathi Rajagopal, consultant of infectious diseases at Aster CMI Hospital. 

The CD4 cells count indicates the degree of immune depletion and the viral load indicates the production rate of HIV virions.

Consultant for infectious diseases at Manipal Hospitals, Dr Neha Mishra, said, "Most available inactivated adult vaccines can be given to patients with a CD4 count of over 200 after appropriate discussion."

She said that HIV positive people could be given the vaccine after discussions between patients, caregivers and doctors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 HIV patients cancer patients
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp