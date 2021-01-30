STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scan QR code to top up your Namma Metro card

Published: 30th January 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Combined smart card. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help the public top up their travel cards easily, all Metro stations in the city will accept the Quick Response (QR) based payment system from any instant real-time facility from Saturday. Meanwhile, the demand that cash be accepted to top up Metro travel cards is getting louder. 

Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, A S Shankar told TNIE, “Beginning Saturday, we will accept the QR mode of payment at 40 Metro stations of Phase-I and five stations of Phase-II lines. It will benefit commuters as they can now scan the QR code pasted at station counters and top up their cards. The key aspect is that any Unified Payment Interface (UPI) will be accepted.”

The move has been introduced partly due to certain glitches faced when topping up Smart Cards using the Point of Sale (POS) machines, he added. “While UPI payments are accepted, the telecommunication network also needs to be in place. At underground stations, only Airtel and Jio network subscribers can make payment,” he elaborated.  When Metro services resumed on September 7, 2020, tokens and cash payment were done away with. Only online top-up through its website, mobile app, Paytm, and in-person top-up at stations through debit or credit cards is allowed. 

With Covid cases on the decline, a section of commuters is demanding that cash payments and tokens be permitted.Anoop Balaraman, an IT entrepreneur, said, “I helped a senior citizen at Hosahalli station. He wanted to travel by Metro but did not have a debit or credit card. I paid Rs 300 for a card and top-up amount, and he gave me cash. I hope Metro brings back cash system.”

This reporter also witnessed a ruckus at Cubbon Park Station, when a commuter gave cash and the staffer asked for a card. The indignant man said he rarely uses the Metro, so he does not require a card. But after a wordy exchange, he had to take the help of a fellow commuter to buy a card. 

