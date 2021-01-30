STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa inspects Smart City projects in Bengaluru, announces deadlines for completion

The CM said work was taken up on 37 roads at a cost of Rs 930 crore. Four roads have been completed, work on 29 is still underway and in the case of four others, the tender process is still underway.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. He also reviewed the newly launched Mission 2022 programme work. 

The CM inspected Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road, Palace Road, Ambedhkar Veedhi, Hyanes Road and surrounding areas.

Yediyurappa said the storm water drains under the K-100 programme will be completed by February 2021, while work on the Namma Metro line on Kengeri will be completed by June 2021 and on the Whitefield and Electronic City projects by the end of the year. He also announced that 400 acres of the Turahalli tree park will be completed by April 2021, 102 acres of Kadugodi tree park by June 2021 and 98 acres of Machohalli tree park by June 2021. 

As part of Mission 2022's Swachch Bengaluru initiative, 400-500 metric tonnes of waste will be converted to manure in 15 days, the CM said. He also directed chief secretary P Ravi Kumar to hold meetings with BBMP officials every fortnight to take stock and keep a tab on it. 

On the Smart City projects, the CM said work was taken up for 37 roads at a cost of Rs 930 crore. So far, four roads have been completed, work on 29 is still underway and in case of four others, the tender process is still underway. A total of Rs 103 crore has been spent. The CM directed officials to plan accordingly and complete all the work by June at no extra cost. 

