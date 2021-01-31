BWSSB to meet Aero India show water needs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board is gearing up to supply 2 million litres of water per day during the Aero India show from February 3 to 5. If demand increases, the Board will be able to meet it, said a senior official.

A nodal officer on behalf of the water department has been taking part in discussions with the State government and Aero India organisers. Devaraj, Chief Engineer, Maintenance, BWSSB, told TNIE, “The demand for Cauvery water is expected to be 1 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) another 1 MLD a day for treated water.

We will not divert drinking water being supplied to other areas but will pump additional 1MLD.” The Board will dispatch five empty water tankers to the venue to help distribute water. “The tankers will transport water from a common point to different points inside,” the CE added.

The demand for non-drinking purposes too is expected to be the same. BWSSB will supply this from its 5 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Jakkur. “It is tertiary treated water and we already supply up to 3 MLD to industries. We can supply it to the Air Show too,” he said. Devaraj said regular charges would apply: Rs 60 per kilo litre for drinking water and Rs 15 per kilo litre for recycled water.

Traffic task force

The government has set up a task force to assess traffic management during the Aero India show. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by the chief secretary on October 22. The assessment will include identifying a parking venue which could operate as a satellite terminal to provide public transport to visitors.