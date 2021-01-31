Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital, to quarantine in Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Victoria Hospital. She is likely to be taken to an upscale private resort near Nandi Hills in Bengaluru, informed sources told TNIE.

VK Sasikala is reportedly being taken to Embassy Golf resort in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru, sources told TNIE.

“Her return programme to Chennai is not confirmed yet,” they added. Her nephew and founder of AMMK party TTV Dhinnakaran is accompanying her.

“She did not want to return to Chennai on Sunday due to some reported astrological calculation. She is likely to leave Bengaluru on Monday during an auspicious time,” sources added.

Sasikala was declared “asymptomatic for last 10 days and fit for discharge with advice for quarantine” by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on Saturday.