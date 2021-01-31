STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala to be discharged soon, to quarantine in Bengaluru for few days: Sources

“Sasikala is likely to be discharged around 11 am. The hospital has completed the paper work,” said sources.

Published: 31st January 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is likely to be taken to an upscale private resort near Nandi Hills in north Bengaluru, informed sources told TNIE.

“She did not want to return to Chennai on Sunday due to some reported astrological calculation. She is likely to leave Bengaluru for Chennai on Monday during an auspicious time,” the sources added.

Sasikala is being discharged from Victoria Hospital, where she was admitted for COVID treatment on January 21, while she was in judicial custody (JC). She was released from JC on January 27 after she completed her four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets case. 

Sasikala was declared “asymptomatic for the last 10 days and fit for discharge with advice for quarantine” by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on Saturday.

