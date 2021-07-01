At 61 lakh Covid jabs, Bengaluru stands second among metro cities in India

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the vaccination drive was launched, Bengaluru Urban district has administered 61,43,456 doses as on Wednesday, the second highest among metropolitan cities in the country, only behind New Delhi (78,91,204). Mumbai comes third with 55,94,591 vaccination doses administered, followed by Kolkata (32,50,250).

Officials from the BBMP point out that vaccination coverage has been improving in the city and people are willingly coming forward to get the jab. So far, 51.3 lakh people have received their first dose and 9.3 lakh are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Many organisations have carried out vaccination drives in the city, giving a boost to the process. Also, residents’ welfare associations have been tying up with private hospitals. “The turnout was dismal earlier. But now, we see long queues outside primary health centres for vaccination,” said a doctor at a PHC. Further, BBMP is also conducting a door-to-door survey to identify unvaccinated people, said Randeep D, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.