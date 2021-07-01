Bengaluru man ends life along with two daughters after losing wife to COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Depressed over the death of his wife who succumbed to COVID-19, a man ended his life along with his two daughters aged 14 and 18. The tragic incident took place in Attibele of Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Satish (42), Keerthi (18) and Monisha (14). The family lived in Ambedkar Colony in Attibele. Keerthi was studying in the first year of BSc, while Monisha was in the ninth grade. Satish was earlier working with a private firm but had left the job about six months ago and had become a farmer.

Police said the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Satish's father came to check on him after he was not answering phone calls since Tuesday night. The main door was not locked and he was shocked to see all the three hanging from the ceiling when he entered the house. The matter was reported to the police by the neighbours.

"It is suspected that the trio had ended their lives on Tuesday night. All three have signed a note stating that they were very depressed after losing a family member and were not interested in life anymore. Satish's wife and the girls' mother Asha was infected with COVID-19 and had succumbed at a hospital about two months ago. Satish's family members have stated that the father and the daughters were depressed after the incident," the police added.

The Attibele police have registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)