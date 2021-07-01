STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid vaccine shortage crops up in Bengaluru again as stocks dwindle

On Wednesday, a white board, reading ‘Covishield and Covaxin out of stock’, was placed at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A board outside Bengaluru’s KC GeneralHospital reading ‘Covishield & Covaxin out of stock’, on Wednesday

By ranjani madhavan and iffath fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, a white board, reading ‘Covishield and Covaxin out of stock’, was placed at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. Similar scenes were witnessed at other vaccination sites in Bengaluru, contradicting Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s statement that there is sufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccines and there is no shortage at present.

“On Wednesday, we managed to get 960 doses of Covaxin, but Covishield was not available. Usually, we ask for 1,000-2,000 doses of both brands of vaccine, but they give us 500 each on a daily basis, depending on our existing stock. It will be beneficial for us if more stocks are given on a weekly basis or else we have to put up boards saying vaccines are not available,” said a doctor from KC General Hospital.

At the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) too, Covaxin was available while Covishield was out of stock. As there was a shortage of Covaxin for the last two months, people could not get the first dose of Covaxin and therefore, there are lesser takers for the second dose.

The demand remains for Covishield which was in stock until now. “We received 50 vials of Covishield on Monday which we used for the following days to administer  the second dose for the 45-plus age group. On Wednesday, there was no stock although people arrived asking for it. Many of them were frustrated and angry as they had to return home without getting the shot. 

Thursday is also going to be a dry day for us as we have no vaccines. We asked the BBMP for vaccines and they asked us to wait for the next 2-3 days,” a doctor from BMCRI said.The situation is similar in the suburbs as well. In Hebbagodi City Municipal Corporation limits, none of the government hospitals had vaccine stock on Tuesday. 

“There are a lot of industrial workers in Hebbagodi, with a population between 80,000 to one lakh. They work in Bommasandra, Veerasandra, Electronics City and have been visiting vaccination sites for the vaccine, but there is no stock. We have raised the issue with the Anekal District Health Officer, Minister Suresh Kumar and MLA Shivanna, but we have not got any support. We are sending people to the city to get vaccines,” said V T Rajendrappa, former vice-president of the Hebbagodi Municipal Council.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep D said that the corporation is asking for one lakh vaccine doses per day, but that hasn’t been coming in. “We are getting around 45,000-46,000 doses per day, but this is an improvement from earlier. Moreover, the supply of Covaxin has increased. On Wednesday, we received 40,000 doses of Covaxin although the Covishield supply has dropped. We got only 6,000 doses of Covishield,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine shortage Bengaluru COVID 19 COVID vaccine Covaxin Covishield
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp