Dishing out good health

BENGALURU: Currently the Covid-19 virus has become a major threat. It is mandatory to maintain good nutritional status before, during and after an infection. An individual’s nutritional status is affected by age, gender, health status and lifestyle. To have a good impact on the immune system, optimal nutrition and dietary nutrient intake is necessary.

Several studies have revealed that carbohydrates and dietary fibre are related to the immune system functioning. Consumption of high Glycemic Index (GI) food can increase inflammation, so limiting food items like processed foods, canned juices, sugary items is advisable. It has also been reported in studies that adequate fibre intake may help in reducing inflammation. Whole grains, pulses and legumes, nuts and seeds, leafy vegetables and other vegetables can be added.

Deficiency in protein intake is linked to an impaired immune system, therefore high biological value of proteins in a good quantity, like eggs, lean meat, fish and dairy, should be included for an anti-inflammatory effect.An adequate intake of zinc, iron, and vitamins A, B 12, B6, C, D and E is essential for maintenance of immune function. Vitamin C is a major constituents of water-soluble vitamins, which tend to make the immune system strong. Such items are called ‘protective foods’. Fresh fruits, vegetables, leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds, and dairy contain the trace elements that can improve immune system.

In a reported study, it was found that specific bioactive compounds present in the diet act as anti-inflammatory molecules. These are: (1) EPA and DHA provided by fish and fish oil (2) Capsaicin contained in pepper (3) Citral present in lemon grass (4) Curcumin present in turmeric (5) Resveratrol found in grapes, berries and nuts.

It has also been suggested that probiotics can protect against viral infections by providing stronger immune response in the gut and it found potential therapeutic use of probiotics such as lactobacillus (present in curd, yakult, fermented foods) which has an anti-inflammatory effect.The recommendations for during and post Covid-19 is to follow a balanced diet to maintain proper immune function. Optimal intake of all the above mentioned nutrients will help to reduce risk of infections and help with recovery.

(The author is a nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital)

Some tips to stay healthy

Adhere to fixed meal times and follow small and frequent meals

Enjoy a wide variety of nutritious food from the five food groups (cereals and grains, pulses and legumes, milk and meat products, fruit and vegetables, healthy fats) every day.

Do not overcook vegetables as it leads to the loss of important nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

Drink 8-10 glasses of water every day as it helps to transport nutrients in the blood, gets rid of waste, and regulates the body temperature.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle of exercise, meditation, and regular sleep. Adequate sleep will help to support immune functioning.