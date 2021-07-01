STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five firms bid to build Namma Metro’s Airport Line

The maximum participation was witnessed for the third package, a 15-km line with two stations at Bettahalasuru and Doddajala.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the final deadline, fixed after repeated postponements, of Metro’s KR Puram-Kempegowda International Line expiring on June 29, it has now come to light that five companies had bid for the airport line.

The contract was tendered out in the form of three packages, said Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, B L Yashvanth Chavan. 

The maximum participation was witnessed for the third package, a 15-km line with two stations at Bettahalasuru and Doddajala. Bids for this stretch, estimated to cross Rs 620 crore, had come from Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, ITD Cementation Ltd, NCC Ltd, the joint-venture (JV) between Infra Projects-Gulermak and SNC-Cherian Varkey Construction Company (CVCC), he said.   

The first package for Rs 640 crore had the least with three bidders: Afcons, NCC and SNC-CVCC. It involves building a link line to Baiyappanahalli and eight stations of Kasturi Nagar, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Nagawara, Veeranapalya, Kempapura and HBR Layout. The second package with five stations had four out of five bidders taking part. Only ITD Cementation India did not present any bid. The selected firm could get a minimum of two years time to complete the project. 

