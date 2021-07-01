Healing touch

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art is widely used as therapy to treat many problems, including mental health issues. Now, victims of witch-hunting who have been subject to traumatic experiences will get help from Bengaluru-based Art Mantram which is conducting online sessions for women in Jharkhand. The trust is collaborating with Jharkhand-based NGO WeAreSaath and the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS). The inaugural session will be held today with members of Art Mantram, stakeholders of the initiative, and IPS officers from different parts of the country. The initiative is spearheaded by former top cop Jija Madhavan Harisingh, who will also hold discussions with IPS officers to draft a proposal to ban such practices.

Elina Abraham, creative director of Art Mantram, says, “These women come from a region with the highest illiteracy rate. Through painting, we will be able to bring them back from trauma they have suffered and give them relief and positivity.” Block-level officers in districts will assist these women in attending art programmes which will be conducted in the conference rooms of the block offices. Art Mantram will be starting the session with six women on a weekly basis. Based on these, they will introduce other art therapies.

Officials from JSLPS explain that these women are branded ‘witches’ by society when ‘villagers start believing that things are not going the right way due to a woman casting an evil eye’. Crop damages, theft or death of animals... the blame is pinned on women. “This has led to rape, murder and torture of victims. So far, 1,249 women have been identified as victims. Through art therapy, we will reach out to 200 survivors every year,” says Neeelsh Kumar Singh, programme manager -- social development under JSLPS.

According to Harishingh, the need of the hour is creating public awareness around witch branding. “Mental health support and skill training for livelihood of the victimised women is essential and we hope to be able to do these through an art form,” says Harisingh.