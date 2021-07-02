Bengaluru corporates pitch in to help govt in Covid fight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Corporates in Bengaluru are coming forward to lend a helping hand to the government through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR )funding to fight the pandemic.

Representatives from various corporate companies like Embassy Group, 3M, Swiss Re, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, AXA, ICEMA and CII met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and committed to set up 40 ICU Beds at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru, as part of their Covid relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Along with this, a 500 LPM oxygen plant will also come up at the hospital through Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Also, 50 oxygen concentrators donated by Yooil Infrastructure with technical support from UNDP and 50 non-invasive BiPAP ventilators donated by Indian American donors were handed over.

ACT Fibernet has come forward to donate 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the people of Bengaluru city for Rs 4 crores under its CSR funds.