DyCM Ashwath Narayan to varsity VCs: Ensure all students are vaccinated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan announced that vaccines are not mandatory for students, he pressed on all vice chancellors to ensure vaccination of all eligible students (of over 18 years of age) by July 7. The date of reopening offline classes depends on the success of the vaccination drive, he said.

As per department statistics on Thursday, 2,58,069, were vaccinated as part of the drive from June 27 to June 30. Of them, 2,26,467 are students, 18,956 teachers, and remaining are non-teaching staff.

Dakshina Kannada was leading among the districts with 25,992 people, including 22,678 college students, being vaccinated the highest in the state. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru Urban, just 7,956 students and staff were vaccinated, and 3,384 in Bengaluru Urban. Vice chancellors have been given an option of extending the deadline by two to three days, if need be.