Doughnut delights

BENGALURU: Egg and yeast free bombolonis

Ingredients

Milk - 1/2 cup

Vinegar - 1 tsp

All purpose flour/maida - 1 and 1/2 cup

Cinnamon powder - 1/4 tsp

Powder sugar - 1/4 cup

Baking powder - 1/2 tsp

Baking soda - 1/4tsp

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Melted butter - 1/4 cup

Curd - 1 tbsp

Oil for frying

Method

Add vinegar to the milk and let it sit for 5-10 minutes, these will make the donuts softer

Add the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon powder to a large bowl. Now add the milk-vinegar, curd and melted butter to the dry ingredients.

Gently knead all this together until it forms a dough. Let it sit on the counter for 45 minutes

Divide the dough into equal rounds. Each dough ball should weigh 50g

Shape the balls into rounds and let them rest for another 30 minutes

Heat your oil and gently add the dough balls into hot oil

Fry on each side for roughly 3 minutes until it turns golden brown. Once done, coat them in some caster sugar. - Mannat Marwaha, @butterwithloveblr on Instagram

For the chocolate ganache filling

Dark chocolate 100 g

Fresh cream 100 g

Method

Bring the cream to a boil and pour it over the chopped chocolate, whisk well until the chocolate completely melts.

Once it cools, use a piping bag to fill the chocolate into the bombolonis.

Classic Glazed Doughnuts

Ingredients

For the dough

All purpose flour/maida (sifted) - 2 and 1/4 cups

Caster sugar - 2 and 1/2 tbsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Nutmeg (grated or powder) - 1/8 tsp

Milk (lukewarm) - 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp

Instant dry yeast - 2 and 1/4 tsp

Whole egg - 1

Egg yolk - 1

Melted unsalted butter - 3tbsp + 1tsp

Sunflower oil for deep-frying

For the glaze

Melted unsalted butter (warm) - 3 tbsp

Milk (lukewarm) - 1/8 cup

Vanilla extract - 1/4 tsp

Icing sugar/ powdered sugar - 1 cup + 2tbsp

Pinch of salt

Method

Preparing the dough: Mix together flour, half of the sugar, salt, nutmeg powder in a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, whisk together milk, the remaining sugar, and yeast and let rise for 5-10 minutes. Add the beaten egg, egg yolk, and melted butter into the yeast mixture, mix well. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry ingredients. Start combining liquid with the dry using a rubber spatula. (The dough should be sticky, but do not add any additional flour.)

Kneading: Once it has come together in the bowl, turn the dough onto a clean and oiled work surface, apply a little bit of oil into your hands as well. Start kneading the dough by stretching and folding it, about 5 minutes of kneading, grab a plastic scraper to lift the dough from the table, and slap it back on your work surface, fold the dough, scrape, lift, slap, and repeat the same for about 5 to 10 minutes more, until the dough becomes soft, and elastic. Form into a ball.

Resting and shaping: Transfer the dough into a lightly-oiled bowl. Cover with plastic film or a damp cloth, let it rise for an hour or until it is doubled in size. Dust flour in your work surface, transfer the dough on the table, dust more flour on top, roll the dough out to half an inch thickness. Cut the doughnuts using a 3” doughnut cutter or cookie cutter. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper or dust it heavily with flour, place the doughnuts, lightly cover the tray and start heating the oil.

Frying: Heat the oil on medium flame, fry the doughnuts at around 160 degrees C for one-and-a-half minutes on each side. Maintain the temperature of the oil so it will cook evenly inside.

Glazing: Combine all ingredients, whisk until well combined. Adjust the consistency based on your preference. Glaze the doughnuts while they’re still warm.

- Eunice Luna Sakkari, @lunapatisserie.blr on Instagram

Paczki or Polish doughnuts

Ingredients

For the dough

Sugar - 1/4 cup

Eggs - 2

Milk - 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp

Instant dry yeast - 2 tsp

Dark rum - 1 tbsp (optional)

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

Flour - 2 cups + 3/4 cup

Salt - 1 and 1/2 tsp

Butter, softened - 3 tbsp

Vegetable oil - 500 ml

Icing sugar - For dusting

For the filling

Cherries, pitted - 400g

Sugar - 1 cup

Juice of 1 lime

Method

Making the dough

Whisk the sugar, eggs, milk, yeast, dark rum and vanilla in a bowl. With a handheld mixer or stand mixer on the lowest setting, slowly add the flour and salt mix to the wet ingredients and mix for 1-2 minutes with a dough hook.

Increase the speed to medium and knead the dough for 5 minutes.

On high speed, knead the dough for 10 minutes. Add the softened butter 1 tablespoon at a time.

The dough should leave the sides of the bowl and be smooth and elastic. Shape the dough into a tight round and place in a lightly oiled bowl.

Cover the bowl with a damp towel and let it ferment for 2 hours or until doubled in size. De-gas the dough by pressing into it.

To shape the dough, flour the work surface and roll the dough into a rectangle about ½ inch thick. Cut the dough using a 3 inch round cutter. Place the cut dough on a lightly floured surface and cover with plastic wrap. Proof the dough for 1 hour.

Frying the dough

When the dough leaves a slight indent when poked, it is ready to be fried.

Preheat the vegetable oil to 180 degrees C in a heavy bottom pan.

To fry the Paczki, carefully lower the dough into the oil. Do not crowd the pan. Fry for a minute on each side until golden brown.

Remove from the pan and transfer to a cooling rack. Cool completely before filling.

Use a small knife and make a slit in the Paczki to make a hole on the inside. Fill with the cherry jam (or any filling of your choice). Generously dust with icing sugar.

For the filling

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil for 2 minutes.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes until thickened. Cool completely before filling the Paczki.

- Sai Motupali Nair, @ithacabysai on Instagram