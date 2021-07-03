STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 26k crore action plan for SC, ST development gets nod

 State has also decided to increase subsidy to build toilets from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Development Council meeting on Friday approved the action plan for works to be carried out under the Scheduled Castes sub-plan and Scheduled Tribe sub-plan (SCSP/TSP). Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired the  meeting where development works under 35 departments for SC and ST beneficiaries were approved. Of the total budget outlay of Rs 26,005.01 crore for the sub-plan, Rs 18,331.54 crore has been allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes and Rs 7,673.47 crore for Scheduled Tribes.  

Action plans of all departments were discussed in detail and approved in the council meeting after the nodal agency, under the chairmanship of Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, cleared them. “Instalment of the first trimester has been released to all departments as per the SCSP/TSP Rules, 2017, and instructions have been given to implement the spillover works,” said a statement from the CMO. 

It was decided to increase the subsidy amount given to SC and ST beneficiaries from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for the construction of toilets/bathrooms. Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Yediyurappa pointed out that of the Rs 18,131.12 crore that was provided in 2020-21 for the development of Schedule Castes under the sub-plan, Rs 17,352.45 crore was spent and the achievement stood at 96% of the target. Likewise, of the  Rs 7,814.78 crore provided for the development of Scheduled Tribes, Rs 7,294.54 crore was spent, recording 93%  progress on the target.  “There was no diversion of these funds. All funds were spent only on the welfare of SC, ST citizens. Next time, we will utilise all funds and achieve 100% spending,” Yediyurappa said, while denying allegations of funds being diverted for other development work.

