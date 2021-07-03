Soil testing marks start of work on Namma Metro ORR line

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first step towards readying the much awaited Outer Ring Road Line of Metro began a couple of days ago with the commencement of soil testing works. To facilitate smooth work flow, a major co-ordination session to thrash out issues was held between all utility agencies, traffic police, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and a group representing all companies with offices on the road.

Consultant at Outer Ring Road Companies Association, Krishna Kumar Gowda, told TNIE that all firms along the road were particular that surrounding arterial and sub-arterial roads need to be well developed and widened before construction work is taken up on this road, which is among the city’s dense traffic stretches. A senior BMRCL official said that soil testing work began on June 29 and it marks the commencement of preliminary works of this line.

A top BBMP official said that they are already in the process of developing the roads near the ORR Road under the Nagarothana scheme. “By the time BMRCL begins actual construction works on the main road, all these roads will be fully asphalted and ready. Among the roads being readied are Panathur Road, Harlur Road, Kasaravanahalli Road, Gear School Road,” he said. Widening of roads too and new road formation will be taken up too, he added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police H J Thippeswamy, who was in the meeting representing the Traffic Police, said, “Before BMRCL begins construction activity, we have put forth a few demands to ensure that traffic does not suffer. Presently, they have encroached one half of the road.”