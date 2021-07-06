STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

School admissions touch only 50% in Karnataka, final data by July 10 

He said a video conference was held on Monday with all stakeholders, to ensure the data is fed at the earliest, although the deadline was June 30.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By  Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has seen just half the total number of students being admitted in state board schools, across managements -- government, aided, unaided and others. Admissions touched just 50.37 per cent of the target of 1,05,51,951 students, according to Department of Public Instruction (DPI) statistics. 
DPI Commissioner Anbu Kumar told TNIE that by July 10, complete updation of data is expected. The state is estimated to have about 30,000 out-of-school children, and one can gauge how many have come back to school and the reasons they have stayed out. Schools have been asked to feed the admission data in the portal, so that headteachers are aware of students dropping out of school.  

He said a video conference was held on Monday with all stakeholders, to ensure the data is fed at the earliest, although the deadline was June 30.General secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka  Shashi Kumar told TNIE that admission numbers by the department were inflated. Students were being approached by the department to get admitted to government schools, if they hadn’t enrolled in private schools, and this leads to ghost admissions as students would have their data in one school, and without issue of TC, would be admitted to a second (government) school. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka School admission
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp