Will talk to SSLC students, allay fears: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid confusion and concern about the truncated format of SSLC examination, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said he will interact with students directly to understand their problems and allay their fears.The minister added that two sets of model question papers, which have been switched to multiple choice questions have reached all schools in the state.

“I have convened meetings with deputy commissioners and SPs of various districts and have spoken to many ministers and MLAs for the smooth conduct of the examinations. I will soon be conducting meetings with DDPIs and BEOs. It is the duty of the government to conduct this exam. It will help students understand their strengths,” he said.

The minister said that with this situation, this time, 8,26,000 students are attending the exam. Earlier in Mandya, officials said that according to the department, invigilators will be allowed to use only keypad handsets for official communications during the examinations and they also noted that instructions have been given to map children of migrant families appearing for SSLC exams to their nearest centres.